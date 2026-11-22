Earth has a new mini-moon, but it won't last long
What's the story
Earth has a new temporary 'mini-moon.' The tiny asteroid, measuring some two meters in diameter, was captured by our planet's gravity in April. The International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center has confirmed the object as 2026 QQ8. It will remain in Earth's orbit until early December when it is expected to escape Earth's gravitational pull and continue its journey around the Sun.
Confirmation process
Mini-moon was first spotted in August
The new mini-moon was first spotted by astronomer Krisztian Sarneczky in August. He initially named it Sar2901 while searching for near-Earth asteroids.
However, its unique nature was only revealed later after precise orbital calculations.
The object is so small and dim that astronomers took weeks to confirm it wasn't a defunct satellite or its fragment.
Past occurrences
Mini-moons have orbited Earth before
The term 'mini-moon' is not an official classification but has been used by astronomers to refer to a few natural objects.
These include 2006 RH120, which orbited Earth for about a year, and 2020 CD3, which stayed for some three years.
Matthew Payne, director of the Minor Planet Center, said these transient companions are not uncommon.
"On average, there's probably one there at any given time," he said.
Detection challenges
Why do most mini-moons go unnoticed?
Payne further explained that most mini-moons go unnoticed because they're really small and whizzing around quite fast.
"A lot of the time they're slightly too far away and they're also whizzing around quite fast from our point of view, and both of those things make it really difficult for current surveys to see them," he said.
Safety assurance
There is no threat of impact
There is no threat from 2026 QQ8 impacting our planet. Even if it did enter the atmosphere, it would break up harmlessly due to its small size.
"At best, you would get a bright meteor in the sky and a bit of a bang," Payne said.
The exact origin of this space rock is still being investigated, but most Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) come from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter's orbits.