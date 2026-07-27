EarthJustice warns 1 million data center satellites could harm climate, health
EarthJustice just filed a petition raising big concerns about plans to launch over 1 million satellites for space-based data centers.
These projects, part of an idea championed by billionaires including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, aim to dodge local pushback by moving data storage to orbit, but scientists say this could seriously pollute the atmosphere and threaten both climate and human health.
EarthJustice asks FCC to investigate satellites
The petition asks the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, to investigate these satellite projects, warning they might break federal law.
EarthJustice points out risks from heavy metals, toxic gasses, and carbon particles released during launches.
They also call out companies for not sharing clear plans to prevent environmental harm if satellites break up or re-enter the atmosphere.
The group wants stricter oversight before any more satellites go up.