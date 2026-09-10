Earthshot and Exeter say clean power can spark tipping points
A fresh report from the University of Exeter and Earthshot Prize is shining a light on clean electricity as a major solution to the climate crisis.
The study, out today, explains that when sustainable tech like solar and wind becomes cheaper and gets policy support, it can spark "positive tipping points," basically moments where green solutions start spreading on their own.
This shift is already helping speed up electric cars, heat pumps, and cleaner industries while cutting air pollution.
Report urges major financial rethink
The report doesn't shy away from tough realities: wealthy countries are slow to upgrade their grids, and Africa, despite having tons of sunshine, gets barely any clean energy investment.
It also warns that money spent harming nature far outweighs conservation funding by 33-to-1.
The big takeaway? We need a serious financial rethink to scale up climate solutions everywhere, including transforming global commodity supply chains to make deforestation-free products the norm.