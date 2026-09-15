East China Normal University teleports quantum-encoded image through 100 channels
Researchers at East China Normal University pulled off something pretty wild: they managed to teleport a quantum-encoded image through 100 channels all at once, using a special 10-by-10 grid of light.
Each channel acted like a pixel, and the process was accurate enough to beat what is possible with regular tech.
This could be a big step toward a flexible high-capacity interface for future quantum communication networks.
Researchers' approach boosts quantum network capacity
Instead of processing each channel separately (which gets messy fast), the team used 100 separate beams of light to keep things simple and boost bandwidth as more channels are added.
Their approach means quantum networks could handle much more information at once, making them much more practical for real-world use.
The researchers say even stronger lasers could make this tech even better down the line.