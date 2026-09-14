East Point Bengaluru team creates AI web app detecting deepfakes
Technology
A team of four students from East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Bengaluru has built an AI-powered web app that can spot deepfake videos.
Their tool lets users upload a video and then checks video frames for signs of digital manipulation, making it easier to tell if something's been faked.
East Point team uses ResNeXt50 LSTM
The students used advanced technology called ResNeXt50 and Long Short-Term Memory networks to power their detector.
They're working on making the tool faster and compatible with more video formats.
Rajiv Gowda, CEO of their college group, said projects like this are key for fighting trust issues caused by deepfakes, showing how AI can help keep online content real in a world full of synthetic media.