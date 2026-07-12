Experimental treatment trial for Ebola patients begins in Congo

Community response

Local community hopeful about drug trials

The local community in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, is eagerly awaiting the results of these drug trials. Neema Haba, a banana seller and mother of three, expressed her hope for quick progress in the trials. She said, "Financially, we are being driven to the brink by this outbreak and nothing is going right." As of July 9, there have been 1,792 confirmed cases and 625 deaths due to this deadly strain of Ebola.