Economic Times announces 2026 Product of the Year developer tools
The Economic Times announced its 2026 Product of the Year Awards, spotlighting developer tools that genuinely made life easier for engineering teams.
These awards recognized products that helped speed up coding, testing, and deployment, basically anything that gave developers a productivity boost.
Only tools launched or majorly upgraded during the eligibility period for the ET Product of the Year Awards 2026 were in the running.
Developer tools require active Indian use
The category, Developer Tools and Platform Product of the Year, covers solutions like API platforms, testing frameworks, DevOps gear, and monitoring tools that engineers actually rely on day-to-day.
To even qualify, these products had to be actively used by Indian tech teams.
Products in this category may also be eligible for recognition in categories like Data and Cloud Infrastructure and Enterprise SaaS for shaking up how software gets built.