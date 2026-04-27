Economic Times launches AI-Ready certification for Indian universities and colleges
The Economic Times just launched the ET AI-Ready certification, a new way to check if Indian universities and colleges are actually ready for an AI-powered world.
This framework looks at everything from how courses are designed, how skilled the teachers are, and whether campuses have the right tech and leadership for tomorrow's jobs.
Schools get a star rating, so it's super clear who's keeping up with the times.
Economic Times provides AI readiness scorecards
Instead of ranking everyone, ET gives each institution a scorecard showing what they're doing well and where they can level up: think of it as a progress report for schools in the AI era.
It fits right into existing accreditation cycles, making it easier for colleges to show students, parents, and recruiters that they're serious about embracing AI.