Economic Times launches AI-Ready certification for Indian universities and colleges Technology Apr 27, 2026

The Economic Times just launched the ET AI-Ready certification, a new way to check if Indian universities and colleges are actually ready for an AI-powered world.

This framework looks at everything from how courses are designed, how skilled the teachers are, and whether campuses have the right tech and leadership for tomorrow's jobs.

Schools get a star rating, so it's super clear who's keeping up with the times.