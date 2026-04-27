Economic Times launches ET AI Hackathon 2.0, over ₹10L prizes
The Economic Times just kicked off ET AI Hackathon 2.0, a national challenge for students, developers, and product thinkers.
If you're into solving real-world problems with AI, you can sign up now on Unstop.
There's over ₹10 lakh in prizes up for grabs, plus a chance to get noticed by industry leaders.
Build AI prototypes, pitch to judges
You'll start with an online assessment, then pick a problem statement and build your own AI prototype.
Finalists get to pitch their ideas to top industry judges in the grand finale.
Along the way, you'll gain hands-on experience, feedback from experts, and even opportunities to showcase your work to hiring companies, making this hackathon a solid stepping stone if you're looking to break into AI or tech careers.
Spots are limited, though, so jumping in early is smart!