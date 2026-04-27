Economic Times launches ET AI Hackathon 2.0, over ₹10L prizes

Build AI prototypes, pitch to judges

You'll start with an online assessment, then pick a problem statement and build your own AI prototype.

Finalists get to pitch their ideas to top industry judges in the grand finale.

Along the way, you'll gain hands-on experience, feedback from experts, and even opportunities to showcase your work to hiring companies, making this hackathon a solid stepping stone if you're looking to break into AI or tech careers.

Spots are limited, though, so jumping in early is smart!