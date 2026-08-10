Ecovacs releases Winbot W2S Pro Omni window-cleaning robot for $600
Technology
Ecovacs just released the Winbot W2S Pro Omni, a $600 window-cleaning robot designed to make cleaning less of a hassle.
It runs on a battery, packs 10,000 Pa of suction power, and can clean a square meter of glass in just 90 seconds; pretty handy if you've got big or hard-to-reach windows.
Winbot includes auto-scrub base station
The W2S Pro Omni lasts up to 130 minutes on one charge and uses smart edge detection to handle frameless or freestanding glass without getting stuck.
Its base station automatically scrubs the cleaning pads (so you don't have to), and the new felt pads help keep dirt from piling up at the edges.
You can grab it now on the Ecovacs website if sparkling windows are your vibe.