Social media trial reminds me of tobacco cases: Whistleblower

A Los Angeles jury recently ruled that Meta and YouTube intentionally designed their products to be addictive and harm children. The trial was closely watched by Jeffrey Stephen Wigand, a biochemist and whistleblower from the tobacco industry. Wigand had exposed how big tobacco companies targeted children in the 1990s to use their products. He said the social media trial reminded him of those cases.

Industry parallels Wigand's take on social media companies' strategy In an interview with The Guardian, Wigand said social media companies are using their ads to get children addicted, just like big tobacco companies did. He added that both tobacco and social media firms "intentionally addicted" children "so they could use them as cashflow." This statement highlights the aggressive marketing strategies employed by these industries toward vulnerable populations.

Personal insight 'Social media firms know their platforms are addictive' Wigand, who was hired by Brown & Williamson (B&W) to develop a safer cigarette in 1989, recalled his days at the firm. He was fired for flagging carcinogenic ingredients in cigarettes. Wigand said social media companies knew their platforms were addictive and chose children as their target audience because they have a "malleable brain" that's easy to get into.

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