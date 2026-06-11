Eggers warns using AI steals your voice as 'Contrapposto' drops Technology Jun 11, 2026

Author Dave Eggers just dropped his new novel, Contrapposto, after it had been on his mind for about two decades.

In an NPR Wild Card conversation with host Rachel Martin, he opened up about the book's focus on friendship and the sacrifices artists make.

But what really stood out was his take on artificial intelligence: Eggers called using AI to speak for you "is such a crime against yourself," and urged people to value their own unique voices instead of handing creativity over to machines.