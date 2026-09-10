Eight year old Viyoohan Sayooran built app to report wildlife
Viyoohan Sayooran, an eight-year-old Indian-origin, built an app called Urban Wild Watch to help people safely report wildlife sightings.
Inspired by animals like coyotes and bears roaming his neighborhood, Viyoohan wanted to raise awareness without disturbing the animals.
App maps general areas, offers tips
Urban Wild Watch lets users in Canada and the US log sightings of animals such as coyotes, bears, and foxes.
Instead of pinpointing exact spots (to keep both people and animals safe), it shows general areas on a map and shares safety tips.
The app also allows reporting injured or orphaned wildlife, with over 150 sightings recorded by July.
Viyoohan used AI tools Claude Lovable
Viyoohan used AI tools like Claude and Lovable to turn his idea into reality, showing just how much young minds can do with tech when it comes to solving real-world problems.