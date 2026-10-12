El Nino pushes Nino3.4 sea surface temperature to 29.70C
Technology
El Nino just set a new Pacific temperature record: sea surface temperatures in the Nino3.4 region hit 29.70C this September, topping previous highs from past major events.
While Copernicus Climate Change Service says it's tough to call this the "strongest ever" because of ongoing climate change, it's clear that things are heating up fast.
Global air temperatures 1.63C above preindustrial
This El Nino is pushing both sea and air temperatures higher worldwide.
September 2026 was the second hottest September ever, with global air temperatures now 1.63 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, getting dangerously close to the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius limit.