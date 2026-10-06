ElevenLabs to add all 22 Indian languages in Eleven V4
Technology
AI startup ElevenLabs is taking its text-to-speech tech up a notch by planning to expand support to all 22 officially recognized Indian languages in its latest version, Eleven V4.
The company, which already covers 14 Indian languages, made the announcement at the Bengaluru Summit on October 6.
India, which it calls its biggest market outside the US is a clear sign of how important this move is for it.
Update could benefit millions in India
With so many different languages spoken across India, this update could make digital content way more accessible and relatable for millions of people.
ElevenLabs hopes that by embracing India's linguistic diversity, more users will find its AI tools useful in daily life, whether they're studying, creating content, or just having fun online.