Eli Lilly's retatrutide reduced sleep apnea episodes in study
Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, retatrutide, isn't just about weight loss: it also helped people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) breathe easier at night, according to a recent study.
Participants taking retatrutide had fewer episodes where their breathing stopped during sleep compared with those on a placebo.
So, this drug might tackle two big issues at once: weight and sleep problems.
Obese participants stopped airway pressure therapy
The study involved people with obesity, some of whom also had type 2 diabetes.
Many participants no longer required the use of a positive airway pressure machine altogether.
While weight isn't the only cause of OSA, these results suggest retatrutide could be a new option for those struggling with both obesity and sleep apnea, especially as more medications are approved for treating these conditions.