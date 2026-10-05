Eloelo Group launches Dolphin AI to simplify multi scene videos
Technology
Eloelo Group has launched Dolphin AI, a new platform that makes creating longer, multi-scene videos much simpler.
Current AI tools often struggle to preserve context and create content beyond eight to 10 seconds, but Dolphin AI's tech keeps everything smooth and connected, even in extended clips.
Plus, it works with popular AI clients like Claude and ChatGPT, helping small creator teams in India save time and money.
Dolphin AI builds on Story TV
Dolphin AI builds on Eloelo's vertical storytelling platform, Story TV (which has over 5,000 original dramas), and aims to boost India's creative economy.
Founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey said that this tool finally solves the problem of losing continuity in videos, a big win for anyone making content for global audiences.