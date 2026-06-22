Elon Musk: AI probably exceeds human intelligence in 4-5 years

Elon Musk envisions robots rebuilding cities

Musk imagines a world where millions of AI-powered humanoid robots (like Tesla's Optimus) could rebuild cities in months, and Musk said billions of such machines might reshape the global economy by 2045.

He also wrote "Amazing abundance for all!" (no specific year given for that slogan).

He believes these robots could handle repetitive or risky tasks, possibly even more important than Tesla's cars someday.

But while Musk is optimistic about productivity and economic growth, critics note widespread adoption remains years away and major technological hurdles still need to be overcome.