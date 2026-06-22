Elon Musk: AI probably exceeds human intelligence in 4-5 years
Elon Musk thinks artificial intelligence might be smarter than all of us combined within the next four or five years.
He shared this bold prediction on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "AI probably exceeds the sum of all human intelligence in 4 or 5 years."
Musk's take comes as tech advances keep speeding up, and he's pretty clear that big changes are coming.
Elon Musk envisions robots rebuilding cities
Musk imagines a world where millions of AI-powered humanoid robots (like Tesla's Optimus) could rebuild cities in months, and Musk said billions of such machines might reshape the global economy by 2045.
He also wrote "Amazing abundance for all!" (no specific year given for that slogan).
He believes these robots could handle repetitive or risky tasks, possibly even more important than Tesla's cars someday.
But while Musk is optimistic about productivity and economic growth, critics note widespread adoption remains years away and major technological hurdles still need to be overcome.