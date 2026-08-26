Elon Musk announces $100 billion Starbase Louisiana on Pecan Island
Elon Musk just announced SpaceX has announced plans to build Starbase Louisiana, set to be the world's biggest rocket launch site.
The massive facility will cover 125,000 acres on Pecan Island, over eight times the size of Manhattan, and comes with a $100 billion price tag.
Construction is planned to begin in 2027, and if all goes to plan, the first Starship launch will be targeted for 2029.
SpaceX says 30+ daily flights possible
Musk says the site will have more than a dozen launch towers, making over 30 Starship flights possible every day, meaning thousands of launches each year.
Unlike other sites, it will be largely self-sufficient with its own power generation, methane fuel production, and deep-water shipping.
Its location by the Gulf of Mexico is perfect for launching satellites like those powering Starlink.
There is even talk of adding an airport to keep things moving smoothly.