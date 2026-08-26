Elon Musk announces $100 billion Starbase Louisiana on Pecan Island

Elon Musk just announced SpaceX has announced plans to build Starbase Louisiana, set to be the world's biggest rocket launch site.

The massive facility will cover 125,000 acres on Pecan Island, over eight times the size of Manhattan, and comes with a $100 billion price tag.

Construction is planned to begin in 2027, and if all goes to plan, the first Starship launch will be targeted for 2029.