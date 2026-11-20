Elon Musk announces SpaceX mini rooftop towers boosting indoor signal
CEO Elon Musk just announced SpaceX's plan to wipe out those annoying cell phone dead zones by rolling out small rooftop cell towers, expected to go into production in 2027.
These mini towers are designed to boost indoor signal, especially where Starlink sometimes falls short.
The move comes as part of SpaceX's new Direct-to-Cell V2 satellites, which promise up to 40 times more bandwidth.
SpaceX buys EchoStar and low-band spectrum
To pull this off, SpaceX is spending big on wireless spectrum, including a $17 billion deal with EchoStar and another $8 billion for low-band spectrum.
Instead of old-school giant towers, they'll use compact, low-power base stations (think Starlink dishes but for your phone) that can reach inside buildings and through thick roofs.
Elon Musk says this will help bring strong mobile coverage pretty much everywhere.