Elon Musk calls Mars colonies a safety net against disasters
Technology
Elon Musk is once again talking about why building colonies on Mars matters.
He says they could help protect us from disasters like pandemics or rogue AI, acting as a kind of safety net if things go wrong on Earth.
While Mars isn't totally risk-free, its distance gives us some breathing room.
Musk cites Mars quarantine, communication delays
Musk points out that the six-month journey to Mars acts as a natural quarantine, making it easier to spot and stop biological threats before they spread.
Plus, communication delays between Earth and Mars could slow down cyberattacks and hostile AI.
He also dreams of exploring beyond our planet, maybe even finding signs of alien life or ancient civilizations someday.