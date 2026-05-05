Elon Musk congratulates India on GalaxEye's OptoSAR mission Drishti milestone
Elon Musk gave a shoutout to India after the country pulled off a big space milestone.
He responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about GalaxEye's Mission Drishti, the world's first OptoSAR satellite, with a simple "Congratulations" and an Indian flag emoji on X.
It's a cool moment for Indian tech, getting noticed by one of the biggest names in space.
Drishti becomes largest private Indian satellite
Launched on May 3, 2026, from California aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9, Mission Drishti is now the largest satellite ever built by an Indian private company.
Its cutting-edge tech lets it image Earth in all weather and lighting conditions, including through clouds and storms, helping with defense, farming, disaster response, shipping routes, and city planning.
GalaxEye plans to build a whole constellation of these satellites by 2030, boosting India's self-reliance and showing off youth-led innovation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called "our youth's passion for innovation and nation-building."