Elon Musk denies control of SpaceX's Starshield amid Ukraine slowdown
Elon Musk is distancing himself from the recent slowdown of SpaceX's Starshield satellite service over Ukraine.
He says he doesn't control Starshield operations, even though the speed limits, reintroduced this month, are making things tough for Ukraine's drone missions against Russia.
Ukraine's mid-strike campaign hampered by throttling
With these new restrictions, Ukraine's "Mid-Strike" campaign, which relies on drones to disrupt Russian supply lines, is facing real challenges.
The decision to throttle speeds reportedly skipped usual Pentagon channels, leaving Ukrainian forces scrambling for alternative satellite solutions to keep their communications running.
Despite these setbacks, Ukraine keeps pushing forward with bold actions like damaging the Crimean Bridge and sinking a Russian corvette.