Elon Musk denies Volodymyr Zelenskyy claim, stresses Starlink civilian purpose
Elon Musk has pushed back against claims from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that Starshield was disrupted in Ukraine.
At The New York Times' DealBook Summit on November 18, 2026, Musk said there's been no interruption and emphasized that Starlink is meant for civilians, not for launching attacks or military operations.
Musk: Starshield for military use
Musk also cleared up some confusion between Starlink and another system called Starshield.
He explained that while Starlink is a public service for regular people, Starshield is a separate network run by the US government specifically for military use.
According to Musk, it needs to be the Starshield system where the kill decision is that of the War Department, perhaps ultimately the president, and not mine.