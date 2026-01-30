Elon Musk hints at a Starlink phone

What is the Starlink phone concept?

The Starlink phone concept is all about letting you text using SpaceX's direct-to-cell Starlink internet—even with regular LTE phones, thanks to satellites already up there.

The source does not specify a launch timeline or when mobile testing will begin.

Starlink aims to bring satellite texting to existing devices, working with existing 4G/LTE phones while also working with chip makers on longer-term hardware integration.

No word yet on price or screen details, but it's definitely one to watch if you're into new tech twists.