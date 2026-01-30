Elon Musk hints at a Starlink phone
Elon Musk just dropped a hint about a possible "Starlink phone" coming in the future.
When someone on X called the idea "so sick," Musk replied, 'Not out of the question at some point.'
He also mentioned this phone would be different from what we have now, focusing on top-notch neural network performance and energy efficiency.
What is the Starlink phone concept?
The Starlink phone concept is all about letting you text using SpaceX's direct-to-cell Starlink internet—even with regular LTE phones, thanks to satellites already up there.
The source does not specify a launch timeline or when mobile testing will begin.
Starlink aims to bring satellite texting to existing devices, working with existing 4G/LTE phones while also working with chip makers on longer-term hardware integration.
No word yet on price or screen details, but it's definitely one to watch if you're into new tech twists.