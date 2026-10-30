Elon Musk introduces Neuralink's telepathy device enabling thought chat
Elon Musk just introduced Neuralink's Telepathy device, a brain-computer interface that lets users control tech and even chat with others using only their thoughts.
Musk says it could soon be faster than talking or typing, and he hopes it will eventually help people with paralysis move their hands and legs by sending signals straight from the brain.
Neuralink hackathon created speech detection tools
Neuralink recently hosted a hackathon focused on making its tech more useful for people with speech challenges.
The team built a system that can spot when someone is trying to speak, plus visual tools that show how strong and where brain signals are happening.
These updates are all about improving the experience of using its brain-computer interface and helping users with speech impairments communicate.