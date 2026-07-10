Elon Musk plans moon construction starting 2026 Mars settlement 2045-2055
Technology
Elon Musk just shared his big plan: he wants to start building a city on the Moon by 2026, aiming for it to be established within 10 years.
Mars is next, with hopes for a full-on settlement between 2045 and 2055.
The idea? Make life multi-planetary and learn from the Moon before heading further out.
Musk plan: 100,000 satellites Optimus robots
To pull this off, Musk's team has asked to launch 100,000 satellites to keep everyone connected, both in space and back on Earth.
On top of that, Tesla's Optimus robots (yep, powered by AI) will handle most of the construction work: building habitats, making oxygen, finding water, and even producing rocket fuel.
If all goes well on the Moon, they'll use what they learn to set up shop on Mars too.