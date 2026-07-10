Elon Musk plans moon construction starting 2026 Mars settlement 2045-2055

Musk plan: 100,000 satellites Optimus robots

To pull this off, Musk's team has asked to launch 100,000 satellites to keep everyone connected, both in space and back on Earth.

On top of that, Tesla's Optimus robots (yep, powered by AI) will handle most of the construction work: building habitats, making oxygen, finding water, and even producing rocket fuel.

If all goes well on the Moon, they'll use what they learn to set up shop on Mars too.