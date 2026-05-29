Elon Musk praises Claude Opus 4.8 after OpenAI lawsuit dismissed
Technology
Elon Musk just gave a shoutout to Anthropic's latest AI, Claude Opus 4.8, praising the model on X (formerly Twitter).
This comes shortly after Musk lost his lawsuit against OpenAI, in which he argued it had drifted from its original non-profit goals.
The case was dismissed earlier this month for being filed too late.
Anthropic touts Claude for business reliability
Anthropic, started by former OpenAI researchers, is quickly becoming a big name in AI.
Their new model stands out for its stronger reasoning skills and a feature that admits when it's unsure—making it more reliable.
After recent fundraising, Anthropic is now marketing its Claude models as a safer and more reliable alternative for businesses.