Elon Musk praises Gemini 4 Neon 1st-day paid API record
Elon Musk just gave Google some props for its latest AI upgrade, announced by CEO Sundar Pichai on November 25.
The big news? Gemini 4 Neon set a record for first-day usage on Google's paid APIs.
Musk called it "Impressive work by Google" in a comment that drew attention on X.
Pichai: Antigravity daily tokens up 82%
Pichai highlighted other wins too, like an 82% jump in daily token usage of Antigravity since Argon was launched six weeks ago.
He thanked teams across Google DeepMind and Research for pushing responsible AI forward, and promised more advancements are coming, especially since so many users say Gemini is now part of their everyday workflow.