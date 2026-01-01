Elon Musk reveals xAI used OpenAI distillation for Grok
Elon Musk just revealed in court that his AI startup xAI used "distillation" methods from OpenAI's models to create its chatbot, Grok.
He made this admission while suing OpenAI, saying the company has drifted away from its original nonprofit goals.
Distillation basically means training a new AI on data pulled from public chatbots, a move that's stirred up some competition worries in the tech world.
Tech giants create Frontier Model Forum
Musk called xAI a "much smaller company with just a few hundred employees" compared to big names like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. He actually ranked Anthropic at the top for now.
Because of risks around distillation, these tech giants have teamed up for something called the Frontier Model Forum to share information about how to combat distillation attempts from China.