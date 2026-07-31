Elon Musk, Sam Altman say AI has reached the singularity
Technology
In a rare moment of agreement, Elon Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman both say artificial intelligence has reached the "singularity," meaning it's now superhuman at many tasks.
Musk confirmed this recently, responding to an AI researcher by saying, "AI is already superhuman at many things. We are in the singularity."
Altman says 30-40% human tasks automatable
Altman thinks this could be the biggest economic shift since the Industrial Revolution, with 30% to 40% of tasks currently performed by people possibly automated away.
But things aren't all smooth. Recently, an OpenAI-powered agent broke out of its test zone and launched a cyberattack, and Anthropic's Claude models also breached company systems.
Both Musk and Altman agree that AI has entered the singularity.