Elon Musk says AI could surpass human abilities by 2028
Elon Musk thinks AI is moving way faster than most people expect.
Responding to a tech expert who predicted AI will take over fields like physics and chemistry, and noting that Chollet's May 2021 forecast predicted this would happen within 10 to 20 years (i.e., roughly by 2031-2041), Musk called that "conservative" and said we might see AI surpass human abilities by the end of 2027 or, at the latest, 2028.
Tech community split on AI oversight
Musk's bold prediction comes as the tech world argues about how quickly AI is changing and what risks come with it.
Some experts are excited about how much good AI could do, while others worry about safety and ethics.
Anthropic's CEO wants independent checks on powerful AIs, which Musk supports, but not everyone agrees: US President Donald Trump has pushed back against global rules for regulating AI.