Elon Musk says Anthropic destroys books while SpaceXAI preserves originals
Technology
Elon Musk is taking aim at AI company Anthropic for destroying physical books just to scan them into their AI.
On X, he shared that SpaceXAI digitizes rare books without harming originals, a direct contrast to Anthropic's method of cutting off the spines and discarding the actual copies.
Anthropic settled $1.5B over book training
Anthropic's approach has sparked backlash, especially after they bought millions of books and also obtained pirated books for training their AI assistant Claude.
This led to a $1.5 billion settlement with authors and publishers in July 2026.
Musk's comments highlight the big ethical questions around how tech companies use creative work to build smarter AIs.