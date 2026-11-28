Elon Musk says assign roles and manager to Grok bots
Elon Musk wants people to think of Grok Bots, the AI agents launched this year, like a team of employees.
His tip? Assign each bot a clear job and pick one as the manager, so no single AI gets overloaded or sloppy with too many tasks.
Users already use multiple Grok bots
Grok Bots can handle all sorts of digital jobs across different platforms.
Musk sees a future where these bots could run an entire business, each doing its own thing just like real staff.
Some users are already using several bots for tasks like fact-checking or social media, all under one chief of staff bot, pretty much what Musk had in mind for making work more organized and efficient with AI.