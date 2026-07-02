Elon Musk says SpaceX AI phone reports are utterly false
Elon Musk has called out recent reports about a SpaceX AI-powered phone, saying they're "utterly false."
This comes after The Wall Street Journal claimed SpaceX showed off a fancy smartphone to investors before its big IPO in June, supposedly running on an AI-enabled operating system with features powered by xAI and powered by a Snapdragon chip.
Musk has made it clear: there's no SpaceX phone in the works.
Gwynne Shotwell fuels Starlink mobile speculation
There's still buzz around SpaceX possibly launching a US mobile service tied to Starlink, especially after Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell hinted at it last week.
Some folks even think SpaceX might buy T-Mobile to boost Starlink (which is currently its only profitable project).
But Musk keeps repeating his stance: "if we have to make a phone, we will," but for now, "not developing a phone."