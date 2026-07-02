Elon Musk says SpaceX AI phone reports are utterly false

Gwynne Shotwell fuels Starlink mobile speculation

There's still buzz around SpaceX possibly launching a US mobile service tied to Starlink, especially after Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell hinted at it last week.

Some folks even think SpaceX might buy T-Mobile to boost Starlink (which is currently its only profitable project).

But Musk keeps repeating his stance: "if we have to make a phone, we will," but for now, "not developing a phone."