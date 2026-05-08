Elon Musk says xAI will fold into SpaceX as SpaceXAI
Technology
Elon Musk just says xAI will be dissolved as a separate company, and rolled it into SpaceX, now called SpaceXAI.
This big move comes as SpaceX gets ready for its massive IPO, which could raise $75 billion and push the company's value to a wild $2 trillion.
The timing isn't random: xAI recently teamed up with Anthropic, hinting that AI will play a major role in SpaceX's future.
SpaceX pivots toward AI infrastructure
SpaceX is pivoting toward AI, even planning space-based data centers to cut energy costs.
The company just gave Anthropic access to huge computing power at its Tennessee data center.
Expect all the juicy details about these AI upgrades (and how they fit into Musk's vision) when SpaceX files its IPO paperwork soon.