Elon Musk says xAI will fold into SpaceX as SpaceXAI Technology May 08, 2026

Elon Musk just says xAI will be dissolved as a separate company, and rolled it into SpaceX, now called SpaceXAI.

This big move comes as SpaceX gets ready for its massive IPO, which could raise $75 billion and push the company's value to a wild $2 trillion.

The timing isn't random: xAI recently teamed up with Anthropic, hinting that AI will play a major role in SpaceX's future.