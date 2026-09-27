Elon Musk: SpaceX could lead OpenAI, Anthropic in 6 months
Elon Musk says SpaceX could leap ahead of AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic within six months.
Even though SpaceX only started working on AI three years ago, Musk is confident its fast progress could reach pole position in about 6 months.
He shared his ambitious vision on X, highlighting how focused the team is on pushing AI technology forward.
Musk says extra AI is pointless
Musk admits catching up with OpenAI and Anthropic isn't easy, especially with the huge computing power needed for advanced AI. Still, he's proud of how far SpaceX has come.
He also pointed out that once you far exceed the caliber of intelligence needed for a class of tasks, additional intelligence is pointless, a view that comes as other tech leaders warn about moving too fast without thinking through the risks.