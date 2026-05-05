Elon Musk sues OpenAI, alleges abandonment of nonprofit mission
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI to court, arguing the company abandoned its nonprofit roots and original mission after he left in 2018.
He's asking for billions of dollars in damages, leadership changes, and a shift back to being a nonprofit.
The trial is happening now in Oakland, with key evidence including journal entries from OpenAI's Greg Brockman that hint at early talks about chasing profits instead of sticking to their founding promises.
OpenAI says these notes are being taken out of context.
Lawsuit frames profit versus purpose debate
Musk worries that OpenAI's move toward making money has undermined what the company set out to do.
If he wins, OpenAI could see big changes in how it's run and what it stands for.
The case also puts a spotlight on the ongoing struggle between making money and staying true to bigger goals—a debate that hits close to home for anyone following tech's impact on society.