Elon Musk sues OpenAI, alleges abandonment of nonprofit mission Technology May 05, 2026

Elon Musk is taking OpenAI to court, arguing the company abandoned its nonprofit roots and original mission after he left in 2018.

He's asking for billions of dollars in damages, leadership changes, and a shift back to being a nonprofit.

The trial is happening now in Oakland, with key evidence including journal entries from OpenAI's Greg Brockman that hint at early talks about chasing profits instead of sticking to their founding promises.

OpenAI says these notes are being taken out of context.