Elon Musk: Terafab Austin factory to test chip mid 2027
Technology
Elon Musk just shared that Terafab, his new chip factory in Austin, expects to make its first test chip by May or June 2027, just to see if it can make any chip at all.
These chips are for both Earth and space tech, and Musk seems pretty upbeat about hitting this tight deadline, even with the usual construction headaches.
Terafab joint SpaceX Tesla funding unclear
Terafab is a joint project between SpaceX and Tesla, with funding still being sorted out. The factory will be key for building Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots, which have already started early production in California.
Plus, Tesla's two-seat Cybercabs are currently only available in Austin, Texas, though they're still ironing out some regulatory bumps along the way.