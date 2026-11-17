Elon Musk tweets 70 meter Starship V4 with 9 engines
Elon Musk said via X that Starship V4, and it's getting a serious upgrade.
The new rocket will stretch to about 70 meters, making it 40% longer, and will pack more than 60% more propellant load than before.
With nine engines (including three Raptor-Vacuum ones), V4 is set to be even more powerful.
V4 expected to launch in 2027
V4 is expected to launch in 2027, taking over from the already record-breaking Starship V3.
Just on Saturday, Nov. 14, SpaceX pulled off a big move by catching the upper stage of Starship with the "chopstick" arms of its Texas site, a key step toward making rockets fully reusable.
All these upgrades are part of Musk's plan, which outlined an even more ambitious future for Starship.