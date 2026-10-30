Elon Musk unveils Neuralink Blindsight to restore perception of surroundings
Technology
Elon Musk just introduced Neuralink's new Blindsight device, which could help people who are completely blind actually perceive their surroundings.
Instead of fixing the eyes, Blindsight sends visual information straight to the brain, a pretty huge leap for treating blindness.
It's ready from an engineering standpoint and is just waiting for regulatory approval.
Neuralink telepathy enables communication by thought
Musk also showed off Telepathy, a brain-computer interface that lets users communicate or control devices using only their thoughts: no need for movement or speech. This could be especially life-changing for people with paralysis.
Telepathy has already shown good results in trials and is part of Neuralink's bigger goal to use advanced technology to improve lives.