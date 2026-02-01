Elon Musk's Grok AI outpaces Google's video generation
Technology
Elon Musk, of xAI, took a friendly jab at Google over how many AI-generated videos users can make.
On X, he said, "Grok lets creators go wild without rationing," highlighting how his Grok AI gives people more freedom.
Grok outpaces Google on latency
Musk's Grok Imagine tool produced eight-second 720p videos in latency tests, including synchronized audio, and outpaced Google's Veo 3.1 on latency in xAI's tests.
Grok also lets users create hundreds of videos daily (up to 1,000 on SuperGrok Heavy).
How many videos can you make?
Google's AI Pro only allows three Veo videos a day and its Ultra tier bumps that to five—not much if you're feeling creative.
Plus, Grok performed favorably in a human-rated video editing comparison versus Runway Aleph, winning 64.1%.