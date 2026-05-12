Elon Musk's Grok downloads fall from over 20 million to 8.3 million

US xAI subscriptions 0.174% in Q2

With several countries restricting or banning Grok's tools, xAI had to scale back access.

That stalled growth even more: only 0.174% of US AI users subscribed in the second quarter of 2026 (compared to ChatGPT's more than 6%).

In the business world, things aren't looking up either—just 7% of companies plan to stick with Grok while rivals like Claude and Gemini are catching on.

Meanwhile, Musk's SpaceX is now providing computing power to Anthropic, a company he once criticized, which really shows how fast things can shift in the AI race.