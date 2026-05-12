Elon Musk's Grok downloads fall from over 20 million to 8.3 million
Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, is losing steam fast. After a buzzworthy launch fueled by controversy and viral features, downloads dropped from more than 20 million in January to just 8.3 million by April 2026.
Lawmakers and child safety groups pushed back hard on those explicit features, leading to plenty of criticism.
US xAI subscriptions 0.174% in Q2
With several countries restricting or banning Grok's tools, xAI had to scale back access.
That stalled growth even more: only 0.174% of US AI users subscribed in the second quarter of 2026 (compared to ChatGPT's more than 6%).
In the business world, things aren't looking up either—just 7% of companies plan to stick with Grok while rivals like Claude and Gemini are catching on.
Meanwhile, Musk's SpaceX is now providing computing power to Anthropic, a company he once criticized, which really shows how fast things can shift in the AI race.