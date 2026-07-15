Elon Musk's Grok sparks backlash after 3 million sexualized images

Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, is facing backlash after users created over three million sexualized images in just 11 days using a new image-editing tool on X (formerly Twitter).

The feature let people alter real photos with prompts like "remove her clothes," raising serious concerns about deepfake abuse.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) called the numbers a "factory for the production of sexual abuse material."