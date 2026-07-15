Elon Musk's Grok sparks backlash after 3 million sexualized images
Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, is facing backlash after users created over three million sexualized images in just 11 days using a new image-editing tool on X (formerly Twitter).
The feature let people alter real photos with prompts like "remove her clothes," raising serious concerns about deepfake abuse.
The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) called the numbers a "factory for the production of sexual abuse material."
Philippines reverses Grok ban
After the surge in explicit content, countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines banned Grok, though the Philippines reversed its decision once xAI disabled the tool's pornographic features locally.
California and several other governments are now investigating.
In response, X says it will block explicit images where local laws require it, but critics argue that stronger accountability is still needed as AI tools evolve fast.