Elon Musk's SpaceXAI to become SpaceXSI after Trump's reported order
Technology
Elon Musk's AI company SpaceXAI will change its name to SpaceXSI, short for "super intelligence."
This switch comes after President Trump's reported order to swap out "artificial intelligence" for "super intelligence" on official websites, policy documents and government press releases.
The new term, picked through online polls, is meant to show that this tech goes way beyond just copying human thinking.
Musk, Google, Meta sign safety accord
Elon Musk and executives from Google and Meta signed a "Super Intelligence accord" at the White House.
While it's not legally binding, this agreement sets out voluntary safety standards for super-intelligent tech, a move that could shape future rules and shows these companies are teaming up for responsible development.