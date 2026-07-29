Elon Musk's X challenges Australia eSafety law banning under 16s
Technology
Elon Musk's platform X (formerly Twitter) is challenging Australia's eSafety law, which bans anyone under 16 from having social media accounts.
The government wants to give its eSafety Commissioner more power (like demanding documents from platforms anywhere in the world) and double the maximum fines for breaking the rules.
X warns changes could harm privacy
X says these changes could hurt privacy, fairness, and even Australia's digital economy.
Some US lawmakers worry about free speech, while industry groups like DIGI say current enforcement just needs clearer guidelines.
Still, most Australian teens under 16 are using social media anyway.
The Senate will review the proposed changes by August 2026.