Elon Musk's X cuts subscription prices in India

Three plans with different perks

The Basic plan covers essentials like post editing, longer posts, and reply boosts.

Go Premium for perks like a blue checkmark, creator tools, analytics access, and fewer ads.

If you want an ad-free feed plus article publishing and top-tier reply boosts, that's what Premium+ is for.

After some recent price hikes and big changes at X—including the launch of their Grok 4 AI model—the company seems keen to win over more users in India's massive online crowd with these lower prices.