Elon Musk's X cuts subscription prices in India
Elon Musk's X (yep, the app formerly known as Twitter) just made its Premium subscriptions way more affordable in India.
The Basic plan is now ₹170/month (down 30%), while Premium drops to ₹427/month (down 34%), and Premium+ falls to ₹2,570/month (down 26%).
If you're signing up on mobile, the discounts are even bigger—Premium is just ₹470/month and Premium+ is ₹3,000/month.
Three plans with different perks
The Basic plan covers essentials like post editing, longer posts, and reply boosts.
Go Premium for perks like a blue checkmark, creator tools, analytics access, and fewer ads.
If you want an ad-free feed plus article publishing and top-tier reply boosts, that's what Premium+ is for.
After some recent price hikes and big changes at X—including the launch of their Grok 4 AI model—the company seems keen to win over more users in India's massive online crowd with these lower prices.