Indian data centres vulnerable to climate change
A new report says over 12% of India's data centers might face serious threats from floods and rising sea levels by 2050, putting essential services like banking, cloud storage, and AI at risk.
The $5.7 billion sector is especially vulnerable in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—some of the world's most climate-exposed spots for data centers.
Need to adapt buildings now
If these centers go down due to climate disasters, it could mean big disruptions for everything from your favorite apps to online payments.
Experts say adapting buildings now—think smarter designs—could protect these digital lifelines and help avoid future headaches like service outages or higher costs.