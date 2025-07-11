Indian data centres vulnerable to climate change Technology Jul 11, 2025

A new report says over 12% of India's data centers might face serious threats from floods and rising sea levels by 2050, putting essential services like banking, cloud storage, and AI at risk.

The $5.7 billion sector is especially vulnerable in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—some of the world's most climate-exposed spots for data centers.