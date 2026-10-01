Elon Musk's xAI mulling simplified subscription model with 4 tiers

The new options will range from a free plan with basic AI access up to an "Ultra" plan at $100-a-month that includes the Grok Bot digital assistant.

There's also talk of a "Lite" plan at $8-a-month, which gets you Grok access, a verified badge, and fewer ads on X.

Right now there are seven different plans across both services, so this update should make life much easier for users and help xAI keep up with simpler competitor offerings like OpenAI.