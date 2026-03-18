Emergence opens India's 1st AI lab for autonomous agents

Emergence, a New York-based AI startup founded by former IBM scientists, has launched India's first dedicated lab for autonomous AI agents in Bengaluru. Called Emergence India Labs (EIL), the new center aims to build advanced systems that can run critical digital and physical infrastructure, marking a big step as India moves from IT services toward high-tech manufacturing.

EIL will grow fast, with space for 500 research scientists EIL is set to grow fast, with space for 500 research scientists and engineers over the next few years.

The lab sits near IISc and is led by Dr. Prasenjit Dey, Dr. Ravi Kokku, and Professor Siddhartha Gadgil, some seriously impressive academic talent.

The team will focus on making financial networks smarter The team will focus first on making financial networks, telecom platforms, and cloud systems smarter and safer using autonomous technology.

Their goal: build AI agents that make decisions you can actually trust, using formal proof methods so things don't go off the rails.

As Prof. Gadgil puts it, fusing math with AI could be a game-changer for mission-critical jobs.